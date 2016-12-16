ONLINE ONLY: Boat parade moved up

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel – South Padre Island Christmas Lighted Boat Parade has been moved up due to weather concerns.

Originally scheduled to occur on Sunday evening, the parade will now take place on Saturday, Dec. 17. Boats will still depart from Southpoint Marina in Port Isabel and make their way along the bay before arriving for judging at Jim’s Pier on South Padre Island.

Weather forecasts calling for strong winds beginning sometime Sunday prompted organizers to move up the parade schedule for safety reasons.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.