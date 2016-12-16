Officials confirm 5 Zika cases

By DINA ARÉVALO

Just days after announcing the first locally transmitted case of Zika virus Cameron County, officials have confirmed the existence of a total of five cases within the same Brownsville neighborhood.

“Currently only five cases are known to have been locally acquired in the Brownsville area, and there is not yet any evidence of widespread, sustained local transmission,” the CDC said in a statement released Dec. 14.

The CDC has designated the city of Brownsville as a “Zika cautionary (yellow) area for testing and trvael guidance,” the statement reads.

With the news comes renewed warnings to the public from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Cameron County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) — especially for pregnant women — about reducing exposure to the mosquitoes which transmit the virus.

