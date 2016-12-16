Lopez Works the Team Concept

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Junior guard for the Port Isabel High basketball team Fernando Lopez has been working on his game, and the results in terms of team wins and losses have been good.

Coming into a non-district contest at Tarpon Gym with IDEA Quest the Port Isabel hard-court men had a 2-1 record. They won again that night, taking a 62-46 decision from the Trailblazers from Edinburg.

Lopez was the team’s co-leader in scoring with 15 points, and also led the squad in steals with seven while collecting seven boards.

A member of P.I.’s varsity team since his freshman year, Lopez fully understands the team concept and how valuable a little summer court time, indoors and out, can be in the advancement of one’s game.

