Dec 16 2016

Lady Tarpons Take Zapata in District Opener

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons basketball team opened their district season on a winning note as they did a number on Zapata, 45-36, Tuesday night at Tarpon Gym.

Port Isabel led from start to finish and extended a five-point halftime lead to a 14-point advantage early in the fourth quarter.

“I was proud of the way the girls played,” head coach Blake Ramsey said afterwards.  “A win’s a win, especially right now in district.  We’re undefeated and tied for first place.”

P.I. led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter of play, 23-18 at the break, and 35-23 to start the fourth quarter.

