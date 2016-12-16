Hardware store relocation stymied

By KEVIN RICH

As a part of their Dec. 7 meeting the SPI City Council discussed a rezoning request related to the proposed relocation of Island Ace Hardware, reviewed grant guidelines, considered a funding request to the Friends of the RGV Reef, and reviewed their latest Current Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating.

Mayor Patel initiated a public hearing to discuss rezoning Lots 1, 2, 11 and 12, Block 96, Padre Beach Section VII, from Neighborhood Transition Character Zone (NT) to Neighborhood Crossing (NC). Councilwoman Alita Bagley stated that one letter was received from a citizen in opposition of the proposed rezoning. She stated that the resident lives in the area in question and is opposed to the proposal because of potential issues including additional traffic, more noise in the neighborhood, setting a precedent for other lots, the mixing of commercial and residential areas and the possible decrease in value of adjacent lots. When no one else from the audience requested to speak for or against the issue, the public hearing was closed.

Council followed the public hearing with discussion and consideration of rezoning lots 2, 11 and 12. Development Services Director Dr. Sungman Kim provided the background information as well as the staff recommendation to approve the rezoning. He stated that Ace Hardware wants to move from its current location to blocks 1 and 2 in question; however, those lots are zoned NT and do not currently permit retail sales.

