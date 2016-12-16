City OK’s reserve officers

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel City Commission unanimously approved the hiring of several reserve officers for the City’s police department, as well as the implementation of parental leave and health savings accounts for city employees during Tuesday night’s regular meeting.

Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora congratulated Police Chief Robert Lopez on the hiring of five men who will serve in the department on an as-needed basis, such as during Spring Break or other busy periods. “This is going to help us a lot,” the mayor said.

The reserve officers include Carlos Martinez, Samuel Sauceda, Jose Martinez, Richard Alejandro and Ezequiel Lambadi. All reserve officers must be certified as police officers, the chief said.

Lopez said he would still like to add three more reserve officers in the future, with the Commission’s permission.

