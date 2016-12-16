Beach-dune permit, GLO visit top shoreline talks

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI Shoreline Task Force considered a beach-dune application for a multi-use sidewalk as well as heard shoreline department updates during its Dec. 12 meeting.

Up for consideration was a beach-dune application for a multi-use trail that would begin at the current walkway termination near Gulf Boulevard and E. Sunset Street, and connect it to the current beach access adjacent to the Parkshores Condominiums. The project description provided by Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill states that the proposed 10-foot wide, 127-foot long sidewalk would be placed across the landward side of the undeveloped beach front lot located at 6004 Gulf Blvd.

“The Parkshore Beach Access, we’re under the assumption that it’s going to become more highly used due to the fact that the park is opening — the city park — and there’s an easement that allows folks to get from the park to that beach access, so we’re assuming there’s going to be some influx of traffic there,” Hill said.

