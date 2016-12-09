Shoreline Task Force mulls retaining wall

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI Shoreline Task Force reviewed two beach dune permits in its Dec. 2 meeting. The first was a Beach-Dune Permit for walkover construction at the Marisol Condominiums, 1700 Gulf Blvd. The project involves constructing a 5-foot wide by 300-foot long dune walkover in an existing beach access pathway. An existing wooden plank walkway and concrete stairs are also to be removed as a part of the project with the applicant mitigating for 105 square feet of adverse effects to dune vegetation.

“The walkover itself will be minimal impact on the dune system because it’s actually going in where the current pathway from the retaining wall to the public beach exists,” stated Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill. “This has gone before the GLO (Texas General Land Office) and was approved under the conditions that the City lets the GLO know when the permit has been granted, that the mitigation is done one to one, (and) that the building and the mitigation itself is followed to the ‘T’ with what’s being approved here,” he added. The permit was unanimously approved by the Task Force for recommendation to City Council.

