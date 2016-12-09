More Tournaments for Tarpons, Lady Tarpons

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

It is most definitely tournament season for the Port Isabel High Tarpon and Lady Tarpon basketball teams. Both programs played in three-day tournaments this past weekend and the guys have another three-day one coming up this weekend.

The Lady Tarpons played in the Donna tournament and came away with an even record, 2-2. They lost to La Joya in their opening-round game on Thursday, 37-52. On Friday they won against Roma, 46-37, and Edinburg Economedes, 28-18. That put them in the consolation championship game against Rio Hondo, which Rio Hondo won, 42-28.

