Man arrested on aggravated assault charge

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

On Monday, Nov. 21, Cameron County Constables deputies arrested a Laguna Heights man on one charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, a 1st degree felony.

The arrest of David Martinez, 36, occurred after deputy constables responded to the 800 block of Michigan Street in Laguna Heights the day before in reference to an assault in progress, according to a statement released by the constable’s office.

When deputy constables arrived at approximately 2 a.m., they made contact with a woman who “stated that her husband (assaulted) her with a weapon,” the statement reads. The man had fled the scene before officers arrived.

The woman was transported to a hospital with a head injury, but was later airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio, the statement reads. Constable’s deputies soon identified Martinez as the woman’s husband an issued a warrant for his arrest.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.