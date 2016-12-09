Lights all aglow

Residents ring in holiday season at tree lightings

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

The cities of Laguna Vista and South Padre Island held their annual tree lighting ceremonies this past week, kicking off the holiday season with music, dance and Christmas cheer.

In Roloff Park, families gathered to see their young ones in action, partake of hot chocolate and cookies provided by AMI of Los Fresnos, and play games to win various prizes. David Clark was there with his daughter, son-in-law and two granddaughters, who were performing with the Laguna Madre Christian Academy. Clark commented on the activities, saying “This is a great event for the community and the surrounding areas, and we get to come on out and celebrate the festive season of Christmas.”

Byanka Garcia, site coordinator for the Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD) after-school program, was wrangling her large group of youngsters, the Garriga Sapphires, in preparation for their performance. When asked what she enjoys about this event, she commented, “I’m a people person, and seeing everyone I grew up with, and all my girls, it rocks, I love it.”

