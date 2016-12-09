Blue Sunday: Bringing Christmas cheer to children of abuse

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Dee-Onda Ahadi’s screen name on social media could not be more descriptive of her personality: Abundance Grace. She has an ample supply of wit, humor and intelligence, and her generosity and compassion are boundless.

That’s why the non-profit organization Blue Sunday is so fortunate to have her working on their behalf. Blue Sunday is a child abuse prevention initiative that works to meet the needs of children of abuse, offering awareness programs and relief services to families who are trying to rebuild their lives after being affected by abuse. They help in a variety of ways, from helping bring siblings together who have been fostered separately, to providing emergency groceries and rent for families in crisis.

For the past five years, Ahadi has labored on their “Our Brighter Christmas for Foster Kids” campaign, which provides foster teens gift cards, funds foster family Christmas parties, and works to unite fostered siblings during the holiday season.

