«

»

Dec 09 2016

Print this Post

All-District Football, Volleyball selections announced

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

December 9, 2016

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The votes are in and the Port Isabel football and volleyball teams are well represented in the All-District selections for both sports.

In volleyball, senior Lady Tarpon player Simone Harry was named to the First Team All-District 32-4A.  Teammate Olivia Soliz was selected for Second Team all-district, and Clara Christensen, Celia Garza, Carolina Guevara, and Victoria Maciaswere named to the Honorable Mention list.

Fifteen Tarpon football players made first or second team All-District 16-4A Div. II, and an additional five Tarpons were named to the Honorable Mention list.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2016/12/09/all-district-football-volleyball-selections-announced/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 