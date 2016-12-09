All-District Football, Volleyball selections announced

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The votes are in and the Port Isabel football and volleyball teams are well represented in the All-District selections for both sports.

In volleyball, senior Lady Tarpon player Simone Harry was named to the First Team All-District 32-4A. Teammate Olivia Soliz was selected for Second Team all-district, and Clara Christensen, Celia Garza, Carolina Guevara, and Victoria Maciaswere named to the Honorable Mention list.

Fifteen Tarpon football players made first or second team All-District 16-4A Div. II, and an additional five Tarpons were named to the Honorable Mention list.

