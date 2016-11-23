Tarpons Off for Thanksgiving

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpon high school hard court men will take the rest of Thanksgiving Week off after a home game against Brownsville Athlos Academy Tuesday night. The game was played after the paper went to press Tuesday.

The team played its second game of the new season at Lyford last Friday and took a 52-45 loss. That evened the Tarpons’ record at 1-1 after the season-opening win at Marine Military Academy the previous Tuesday.

