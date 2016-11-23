Making Spirits Bright

Salvation Army Angel Tree collects Christmas gifts

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

A child’s Christmas list is written proof of believing in the magic of Santa Claus. While some are quite modest, merely asking for a particular toy or doll, others resemble a novel, with page after page of detailed requests.

That being said, nothing embodies the spirit of Christmas more than seeing the joy and delight on a child’s face as the newly opened gift reveals that one special present they’d fervently hoped for all year. Sadly, with so many families in the Laguna Madre area living below the poverty line, making a child’s Christmas wish come true can be next to impossible for many families.

To help alleviate this holiday crisis, Olga Vega-Carter and a host of other volunteers started the Salvation Army Angel Tree project in the Laguna Madre area 3 years ago. Vega-Carter’s family has a long history of giving back to the community. “My dad brought the Salvation Army Service Unit into the community over 40 years ago,” Vega-Carter recalled.

