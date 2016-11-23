Lady Tarpons on Track for District

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons basketball team is on track for the start of the 2016-2017 district season. In the span of seven days, starting last Tuesday, Nov. 15, the girls played seven games, and take a 3-5 win/loss record into this week’s Thanksgiving Break.

After winning huge in their season opener against IDEA Frontier at home last week, the team played in the Border Brawl Tournament at Valley View High over the weekend and came out with a 2-4 overall record.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.