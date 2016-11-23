Giving Season

Local church rallies to spread Thanksgiving cheer

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

For many, the Thanksgiving holiday means gathering with family and friends, indulging in a feast of delicious food, and giving thanks for the bounty at their table. For some, however, Thanksgiving is a painful reminder of the daily struggle to put food on the table at all, much less a turkey with all the trimmings and a pumpkin pie.

Fortunately, there are kind souls in our community who do their best to help those in need, especially during the holiday season. At the Christ’s Harbor Church in Laguna Vista, every year their Outreach Ministry organizes a Thanksgiving Meal Ministry.

According to Bonita Carson, deaconess of outreach at the church, they usually start asking their congregation for Thanksgiving Meal donations in mid-October. “We try to help as many families as possible with the amount that is donated,” said Carson, adding that all their efforts depend on the willing participation of volunteers.

