DPS urges safety this holiday

Special to the PRESS

As Texans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) offers tips for safe travel and calls on residents to celebrate responsibly.

“The Thanksgiving weekend invariably means increased traffic on roadways, and DPS is reminding Texans that we all have a responsibility to help make the roads safe for everyone,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Our Troopers will be on the lookout for dangerous drivers who disregard the law – at the same time, we urge drivers to use extra caution while traveling and to always drive sober.”

DPS troopers will be patrolling Texas around-the-clock during the holiday weekend looking for drunk drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other drivers who are endangering themselves and others.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.