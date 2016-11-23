Council swears in new members

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI City Council met in a special meeting as well as held a regular meeting on Nov.16 to canvass election results, swear in new council members, address a variance request, consider ordinance and form based code revisions, and consider a beach dune application.

Council canvassed returns and declared the results of the Nov. 8, 2016 General and Special Election during its special meeting. Incumbent Dennis Stahl (Place 1) and Ron Pitcock (Place 2) ran unopposed and were declared elected. Stahl and Pitcock were administered their oaths of office and were installed as members of Council. Council also approved the appointment of Stahl as Mayor Pro-tem.

Also included in the election results was the proposition authorizing the creation of a venue project to be financed by the imposition of an additional 2 percent tax increase on the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT). The proposition was approved by voters by a margin of 819-184. The authorization states that it is to provide for the planning, design, development, acquisition, renovation and construction of a convention center annex, Padre Boulevard medians and improvements, amphitheater(s), improvements for sports and community venue projects, related land purchase, and an automobile parking facility.

Council voted to approve a resolution to create the venue project fund, as well as an amendment to the city ordinance pertaining to the HOT tax by adding the new Venue tax and the increase to the HOT tax.

During its regular meeting following the special meeting, Council recognized exiting member Alex Avalos.

