Sweeny Sends Tarpons Home, 36-21

The Sweeny Bulldogs came from behind to defeat the Port Isabel Tarpons, 36-21, in a first-round, bi-district playoff game last Friday night in Sinton.

Sweeny (7-4) advances to play Geronimo Navarro this Friday in Halletsville in an area round playoff game. Port Isabel’s season ends with a 9-2 record.

The game was decided by Sweeny’s size, some amazing runs by the Bulldog backs, and a few key Tarpon miscues.

On the very first series of the game the Tarpons appeared to recover a Bulldog fumble at midfield, but P.I. was offsides and six plays later Sweeny scored and led 8-0.

Port Isabel quickly struck back when, on second and eight on their 23-yard line, Omar Silva zipped 77 yards to the end zone and it was 8-7, Sweeny, at the 6:00 mark of the opening quarter.

