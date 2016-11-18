«

»

Nov 18 2016

Print this Post

Shoreline Task Force reviews beach dune permits

Categories:

News

by Editor

November 18, 2016

By KEVIN RICH
Special to the PRESS

The City of South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force discussed and took action on a number of beach dune projects, reviewed a presentation regarding beach nourishment efforts, and discussed plans to address the revision of shoreline related plans and ordinances.

Brandon Hill, shoreline management director, provided the Task Force an overview of the presentation he made at the 2016 National American Shore and Beach Preservation Association Meeting held in New Jersey, as well as an overview of the 2016 Coastal Science and Engineering Collaboration Meeting held on South Padre Island.

The dune volunteer program was one of the projects highlighted in the presentation. According to Hill, 1.89 acres have been planted with over 152,000 plants by more than 900 volunteers working over 2,100 hours. Hill also presented some before and after photos showing the dramatic effect and success of the Island’s dune restoration efforts.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2016/11/18/shoreline-task-force-reviews-beach-dune-permits/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 