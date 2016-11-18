Shoreline Task Force reviews beach dune permits

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The City of South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force discussed and took action on a number of beach dune projects, reviewed a presentation regarding beach nourishment efforts, and discussed plans to address the revision of shoreline related plans and ordinances.

Brandon Hill, shoreline management director, provided the Task Force an overview of the presentation he made at the 2016 National American Shore and Beach Preservation Association Meeting held in New Jersey, as well as an overview of the 2016 Coastal Science and Engineering Collaboration Meeting held on South Padre Island.

The dune volunteer program was one of the projects highlighted in the presentation. According to Hill, 1.89 acres have been planted with over 152,000 plants by more than 900 volunteers working over 2,100 hours. Hill also presented some before and after photos showing the dramatic effect and success of the Island’s dune restoration efforts.

