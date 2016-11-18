Laguna Vista City Hall going solar

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

It’s a bright idea, some say.

Laguna Vista’s Town Council on Tuesday agreed to enter into a contract to convert the City Hall building’s electrical system to solar power.

The conversion will save money and help the environment, City Manager Rolando Vela said.

At a cost of $44,728.12, the project will be completed by Mardel Souza, Inc., which is affiliated with Alex Pena Electrical Engineers of Brownsville. The Town’s will pay $37,700 for the project, as it is receiving a $12,000 grant from AEP Texas to help offset costs, Vela said.

“It’s in their interests because sometimes they don’t have enough power to go around,” he said referring to the interconnected grid network for delivering electricity from suppliers to consumers.

