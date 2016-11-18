Lady Tarpons All Over IDEA, 58-14

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons hoops squad appeared to have its game all in order Tuesday night as they overwhelmed the visiting Chargers of IDEA Frontier Academy, 58-14, at Tarpon Gym.

It was something of a mismatch and Port Isabel had it under control from the start. The Lady Tarpons led 19-2 at the end of the first quarter, 30-10 at the half, and 42-12 at the end of three.

“We’ve been itching to play for two weeks,” head coach Blake Ramsey told the Press after the game. “We’ve been practicing and practicing against each other, so it was good to finally get in a real game.”

Gabby Murchison led P.I. with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jasmine Saldivar and Anna Delgado each scored seven points and Sabrina Garza added six. Murchison blocked a shot and made three steals, Saldivar got two steals, and Ava Gomez also recorded a block.

