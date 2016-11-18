Island marks Veterans Day

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Respect, discipline, camaraderie, honor: those are the memories shared by veterans from all branches of the military, no matter which war they fought in or how long they served.

Last Friday, Nov. 11, South Padre Island Mayor Barry Patel, hosted the City’s annual celebration for service members at his hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn. Veterans and residents alike were treated to food, an open bar and a beautifully decorated cake.

There was a historical presentation about Francis Scott Key, as well as speeches from Mayor Patel and former Mayor Robert Pinkerton. Patel spoke about why he puts on this presentation every year. “I did not serve, but we have many, many veterans that visit SPI, and this is the bare minimum I can do to celebrate their sacrifice to our country. It’s nothing compared to the sacrifices that the families and their loved ones have made in preserving our freedom.”

