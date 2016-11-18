Feast For All: Record turnout at community Thanksgiving event

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It was a full house at Port Isabel High School Wednesday as hundreds of people gathered inside Tarpon Gym for a holiday feast. It was the 7th Annual Feast of Sharing, sponsored by HEB, in conjunction with the Point Isabel Independent School District and the City of Port Isabel.

As feisty Latin beats wafted through the air, an army of smiling volunteers passed out plates piled high with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and green beans. “We’ve had a great turnout tonight. The weather was great and I think that helps,” said Dr. Lisa Garcia, superintendent of schools. “People come out and enjoy this community event to kick off the holiday season.

Wednesday’s feast marked the seventh year the school district has partnered with HEB to serve a hot Thanksgiving meal to Laguna Madre residents, and the community came out in droves. “We’re already close to 1,350 meals that have been served this evening and that’s a record,” Garcia said as people continued streaming into the gym.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.