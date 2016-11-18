City OK’s forensic audit, ambulance remount

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

After months of discussion on the topic, approval of a firm to conduct a forensic audit of the City’s finances came almost as an afterthought near the end of Tuesday night’s special meeting of the Port Isabel City Commission.

City Manager Jared Hockema reported that the City had received proposals from four firms — some from as far away as New England. “They’re all reputable firms; they’re all CPAs. They all have experience conducting this kind of examination,” Hockema said.

In the end, the Commission approved his recommendation of the sole local firm, Brownsville-based Hales-Bradford, LLP, which made the lowest bid.

“I myself would like to go locally,” Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora remarked.

