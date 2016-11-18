«

Active Tourism Plan embraced by Cameron County mayors

by Editor

November 18, 2016

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Connecting Cameron County communities through a network of hiking, biking and paddling trails could serve as a catalyst for greater tourism, healthy lifestyles and improved economic climate, area mayors agreed on Wednesday.

In a signing ceremony mayors, or their representatives, from Combes, Harlingen, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel, Rancho Viejo, San Benito and South Padre Island gathered in Brownsville to demonstrate support for the completed Active Transportation & Active Tourism Plan.


