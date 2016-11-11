Donald Trump wins presidential election amid record local turnout

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

With a projected 279 electoral votes, Republican nominee Donald J. Trump has been declared the 45th president- elect of the United States.

The news was announced in the early morning hours Wednesday after a nearly two year long race for the White House. In an echo of the 2000 presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore, where Gore won the popular vote while Bush won the Electoral College, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton appears to have won the popular vote by an estimated 59,938,290 to Trump’s 59,704,866. However, projec-

tions show Clinton has secured only 228 electoral votes.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.