Nov 11 2016

Tarpons, Lady Tarpons Prep for Openers

November 11, 2016

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High boys and girls hoops squads continue to work hard this week as they prepare for their season opening contests.

The Tarpons and Lady Tarpons both play their first games next Tuesday.  The former will be on the road for a game with traditional early season opponent, Marine Military Academy.  The latter will entertain IDEA Frontier Academy (Brownsville) at Tarpon Gym.

“We’re still waiting on our football guys to get back,” second-year Tarpon head coach Anthony Velarde told the Press at Tuesday’s early morning practice.

