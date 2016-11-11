Shrimp lovers gather in Port Isabel

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

There is nothing more sweet, meaty and bursting with ocean flavor than wild-caught Gulf shrimp. Once you’ve eaten them, you’ll never find any other shrimp as “apeeling” as the fresh-off-the-boat crustaceans we’re lucky to enjoy year round here in the Laguna Madre area.

Last Sunday, thousands of shrimp fans came out to enjoy the 23rd Annual Shrimp Cook-Off in Port Isabel, with a variety of local restaurants and businesses offering their creations for the public and judges to sample. There are both amateur and professional divisions, with appearance, taste and aroma being the criteria for selecting the winners.

Tim Smith, meteorologist for KRGV-TV, was one of 3 judges on hand to decide the winning dishes. Smith commented on what he looks for in a good shrimp dish. “I like a lot of flavor, I don’t like anything that’s bland, it’s got to have flavor to it and a nice aroma. It doesn’t have to be spicy, it just has to have flavor. I’ve been doing this for years, and I wouldn’t miss it for the world. It’s my favorite Sunday of the year.”

