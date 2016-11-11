Safe Crossing: TxDOT installing wildlife underpasses to protect ocelots

By DINA ARÉVALO

Drivers traveling Highway 100 may have noticed the various lanes closures and heavy equipment that line the road between Laguna Vista and Los Fresnos. The equipment is part of a project by TxDOT to install several wildlife crossings beneath the rural highway. Crossings are also being installed on FM 106 north of Laguna Vista.

“The latest developments are two projects that will add twelve wildlife crossings with a total cost of nearly $8 million,” said TxDOT Public Information Officer Octavio Saenz via email. The state’s highway department is installing four crossings along Highway 100 and another eight on FM 106, which leads to the Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge (LANWR).

The refuge owns some 97,000 acres of land around the Laguna Madre, stretching from the Arroyo Colorado south to the Port of Brownsville, including the expansive restored wetlands area known as the Bahia Grande.

