By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Laguna Vista will host a special salute to all US military personnel with the unveiling of a Purple Heart Monument at Veterans’ Memorial Park and signage on FM 510 to mark Veterans’ Day this Friday.

The Purple Heart is a medal awarded by US presidents to distinguish those wounded or killed while serving in the military.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.