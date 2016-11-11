Music by the Bay slated Saturday

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A free outdoor concert is scheduled in Laguna Vista this weekend.

Laguna Vista Live: Music by The Baykicks-off Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at Roloff Park.

The annual event will feature the music of The Agency, a five-piece veteran band that specializes in rock, soul and Motown classic hits from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, along with a variety of dinner jazz, swing, country, waltzes and more.

