Nov 11 2016

Music by the Bay slated Saturday

News

by Editor

November 11, 2016

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

A free outdoor concert is scheduled in Laguna Vista this weekend.

Laguna Vista Live: Music by The Baykicks-off Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at Roloff Park.

The annual event will feature the music of The Agency, a five-piece veteran band that specializes in rock, soul and Motown classic hits from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, along with a variety of dinner jazz, swing, country, waltzes and more.

