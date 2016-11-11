Multiple shelters, rescues participate in Tails on the Beach

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Sadly, the Rio Grande Valley has far too many homeless animals. Our shelters are overflowing with abandoned pets, and there are simply not enough resources to deal with the burgeoning problem.

That’s what makes Friends of Animal Rescue (FOAR) such a special organization. Their goal is to reunite lost animals with their owners and find homes for the many stray pets that come through their doors, and they are tremendously successful at it. FOAR has a 100 percent success rate at adopting out the animals that come in to their facility, and they work tirelessly to help find ‘furever’ homes for hundreds of cats and dogs every year.

This past Saturday, the Friends of Animal Rescue hosted their 2nd annual Tails on the Beach event at Clayton’s on SPI. Jacky Conrad of FOAR spoke about what the event is all about. “It’s everybody working together to get animals adopted. Six different shelters and rescue groups from the Valley are participating. It’s all about the dogs and a celebration of the dogs.”

