«

Nov 04 2016

Print this Post

Thanksgiving Food Drive underway

Categories:

News

by Editor

November 4, 2016

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

A food drive to collect items for Thanksgiving Day meals to present to needy families in the Laguna Madre Area is now underway by Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Donations of perishable food products, including turkeys, can be delivered to the church office at 705 South Longoria Street, Port Isabel. Non-perishable items may be donated during the weekend masses. Deadline to donate is Nov. 21.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2016/11/04/thanksgiving-food-drive-underway/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 