Thanksgiving Food Drive underway

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

A food drive to collect items for Thanksgiving Day meals to present to needy families in the Laguna Madre Area is now underway by Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Donations of perishable food products, including turkeys, can be delivered to the church office at 705 South Longoria Street, Port Isabel. Non-perishable items may be donated during the weekend masses. Deadline to donate is Nov. 21.

