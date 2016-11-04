«

»

Nov 04 2016

Print this Post

Tarpons Tame Bearkats, 36-6

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

November 4, 2016

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons continued to take care of business last Friday night as they tamed the Raymondville Bearkats, 36-6, at Tarpon Stadium.  With the win the Tarpons clinch a playoff spot and improve their district record to 3-1 with one game to play.

Port Isabel scored the first two times it had the ball and on three of four first-half possessions and led 21-0 at halftime.

The Tarpons did not let up in the second half as they got touchdowns on their first two offensive series to lead 36-0.  Marcus Capetillo scored on an eight-yard run for Raymondville in the fourth quarter, and that was a final, 36-6.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2016/11/04/tarpons-tame-bearkats-36-6/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 