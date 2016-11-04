Tarpons Tame Bearkats, 36-6

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons continued to take care of business last Friday night as they tamed the Raymondville Bearkats, 36-6, at Tarpon Stadium. With the win the Tarpons clinch a playoff spot and improve their district record to 3-1 with one game to play.

Port Isabel scored the first two times it had the ball and on three of four first-half possessions and led 21-0 at halftime.

The Tarpons did not let up in the second half as they got touchdowns on their first two offensive series to lead 36-0. Marcus Capetillo scored on an eight-yard run for Raymondville in the fourth quarter, and that was a final, 36-6.

