On to State for Silver Tarpon Band

The Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Band has qualified for the state marching contest. They did so by placing first in Class 4A in the area contest at Gregory-Portland High School last Saturday.

At the area contest all bands march in the preliminaries and then again in the finals if they score high enough in their first performance of the day in prelims. The Silver Tarpon band made it a sweep, actually, by also finishing first in the prelim portion of the contest.

“We’ve been doing so much it just finally started coming together,” head director of bands Scott Hartsfield said Monday. “Every week’s been getting better but at area it finally started to click the way we wanted it to click.

