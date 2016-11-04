Celebrating the Day of the Dead in Port Isabel

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

One of the great benefits of living near the border is that residents get to enjoy cross cultural events and experience traditions other than their own. In the U.S., Halloween means dressing up in costumes, trick-or-treating and playing pranks around the neighborhood. The Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos, however, is a much different celebration. It is a day to honor deceased loved ones, and create an altar featuring items that the departed enjoyed in life as a tribute to their memory.

Last Saturday, the city of Port Isabel celebrated both American and Mexican culture with their Day of the Dead fiesta, held at Washington Park. There were vendors, crafts, live music, a costume contest and lots of delicious food, as well as a play from the “Telling Our Stories” series from the Port Isabel Museum.

Andrea Wright was one of the actors who performed in the play, and she spoke about how it came to fruition. “Gloria Bates is a long-time local here and she writes a play every year for the PI Museum. On Thursday night, we had a packed house, and we’re performing it here today as well. The title of the play is Captain Isley and Los Ratones. I got the script handwritten on notebook paper three weeks ago and we had about five rehearsals.”

