Christmas boat parade cancelled

The Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce this week announced that it was cancelling its annual Port Isabel Lighted Boat Parade.

The event, which would have celebrated its 29th year next month, typically occurs in December. Lack of participation ultimately drove the Chamber to cancel the event, said Chamber Director Betty Wells Tuesday.

“We don’t want the event to go away, we just have to get a way to get more boats involved,” Wells said.

Last year, 11 boats participated in the parade, in which boats followed a route along the bayside of South Padre Island and down towards the waterfront establishments in Port Isabel.

