Basketball Practice Starts Up

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The sound of basketballs hitting the floor can clearly be heard emanating from Tarpon Gym these days as the Port Isabel Tarpons and Lady Tarpons have started practicing for the upcoming season.

Both squads held their first practices last Wednesday, Oct. 26, and the Lady Tarpons have already played their first scrimmage. The Press found both teams’ head coaches in Tarpon Gym this week and they passed along their thoughts on how things are going in preparation for the upcoming 2016-2017 season.

“I’m really impressed with what I have so far this year,” Lady Tarpon head coach Blake Ramsey said Monday. “Everybody’s been showing up and … working hard. I’m very pleased with the effort.”

