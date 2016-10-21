Tarpons Take Down Bulldogs, 38-21

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons made the long road trip to Orange Grove Friday night and came back with their biggest win of the 2016 season. They were all over the Bulldogs from the start and never trailed as they won the District 16-4A DII contest, 38-21.

Port Isabel got its running game back in high gear for this one as the Tarpons ran for 401 yards on the night. Senior back Omar Silva personally accounted for 305 of that total and scored four times. It was P.I.’s second-highest rushing yardage total of the season. The team had 534 yards on the ground at La Feria last month.

