Oct 21 2016

Silver Tarpon Band on a Roll

News

October 21, 2016

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band is officially now on a roll.  For the first time this marching season this teenaged musical/marching aggregation competed in two contests on the same day, and earned straight Division I ratings along the way.

The two contest venues, Donna and Edinburg, are  not far apart, so to get from the former, where the band performed at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, to Edinburg for a 9 o'clock performance that night was not that difficult.  And, as it turned out, the Silver Tarpon Band was up to the task.

"They did extremely well under the circumstances," Port Isabel Head Director of Bands, Scott Hartsfield told the Press Monday.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2016/10/21/silver-tarpon-band-on-a-roll/

