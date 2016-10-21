Silver Tarpon Band on a Roll

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Silver Tarpon Marching Band is officially now on a roll. For the first time this marching season this teenaged musical/marching aggregation competed in two contests on the same day, and earned straight Division I ratings along the way.

The two contest venues, Donna and Edinburg, are not far apart, so to get from the former, where the band performed at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, to Edinburg for a 9 o’clock performance that night was not that difficult. And, as it turned out, the Silver Tarpon Band was up to the task.

“They did extremely well under the circumstances,” Port Isabel Head Director of Bands, Scott Hartsfield told the Press Monday.

