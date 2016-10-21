Port approves pipeline, LNG negotiations

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Brownsville Navigation District (BND) Board of Directors approved motions to negotiate with Valley Crossing Pipeline, LLC and Texas LNG during a regular meeting Wednesday.

In regards to Valley Crossing Pipeline, the BND will open negotiations into the possible site of a natural gas compression facility, while negotiations with Texas LNG will involve possibly extending the company’s options to lease.

Port of Brownsville Director Eduardo Campirano explained the board was not yet considering possible pipeline routes with Valley Crossing, but were instead hoping to negotiate where to locate a 40 acre compression station. Unsure exactly what the negotiations would entail, several residents who oppose both the pipeline and the LNG facilities nonetheless voiced their opposition during the public comments session at the top of the meeting. One resident spoke in favor of the two projects, while a representative from Texas LNG also addressed the BND.

First up was Cecilia Montalvo, who spoke about the Valley Crossing Pipeline, which will originate from the Agua Dulce region of Texas. The proposed pipeline will extend south to Brownsville where it will continue offshore under the Gulf of Mexico, ultimately supplying a client in Veracruz, Mexico. “I ask you, I beg you, please protect our land, water, air and — most importantly — the Gulf of Mexico,” Montalvo said.

