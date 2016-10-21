«

»

Oct 21 2016

Print this Post

Library grounds undergoing renovations

Categories:

News

by Editor

October 21, 2016

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Landscape enhancements to Laguna Vista’s public library grounds are underway.

Funded by the Town’s Community Development Corporation, the project includes installation of a sprinkler system and sod around the library building at a cost of $31,095.

“Scott Pajeski with SSP Design, the same company that designed the improvements at the Veterans Park and Roloff Park, along with local sprinkler system designer Ben McCampbell, configured the plans for the improvements,” City Manager Rolando Vela said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2016/10/21/library-grounds-undergoing-renovations/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 