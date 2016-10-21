Library grounds undergoing renovations

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Landscape enhancements to Laguna Vista’s public library grounds are underway.

Funded by the Town’s Community Development Corporation, the project includes installation of a sprinkler system and sod around the library building at a cost of $31,095.

“Scott Pajeski with SSP Design, the same company that designed the improvements at the Veterans Park and Roloff Park, along with local sprinkler system designer Ben McCampbell, configured the plans for the improvements,” City Manager Rolando Vela said.

