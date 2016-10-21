Lady Tarpons Take Zapata in Four

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons volleyball team took the bus all the way to Zapata Tuesday night and made the long trip pay off as they brought down the Lady Hawks in four sets in the next-to-last match of the season for both teams.

Port Isabel won by the scores of 23-25, 25-10, 25-22, 25-12. With the win the team improves to 4-9 in District 32-4A with one match to play. The Lady Tarpons get the season sweep as they also won the first match against Zapata in straight sets on September 24th.

“We had about a three-point lead in the first set, and we let it slip away,” P.I. head coach Julie Breedlove said Wednesday morning.

