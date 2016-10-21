From the Desk of the Laguna Vista City Manager

Special to the PRESS

LV Residents and Friends,

This is to provide you a brief update on the upcoming community events and to share information that may be of interest to you.

As you read, you will notice the Town’s efforts to promote the SPI Golf Club’s First Annual Haunted Cart Barn and the Friends of the Library’s Halloween Book Sale. We’ve also included Halloween Safety Tips for you and your family.

Some of the upcoming community events are listed below. After these Halloween events, we have the Veterans Day Ceremony and Laguna Vista Live: Music by the Bay in November. As part of this Veterans Day Ceremony, the new Purple Heart Trail signage on FM 510 will be unveiled at 5 p.m, and the Purple Heart Monument will be unveiled during the 5:30 p.m. Ceremony. Laguna Vista will be the first community in the Valley with a Purple Heart Monument.

On Dec.1, the Town will have the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. That same month, we have the Roloff Park Tree Decorating Contest and the Christmas House Decorating House. Please read further to learn how you and your organization can participate and get involved in these Christmas events.

Additionally, of equal interest are the following initiatives we are presently working on:

Mayors’ Monarch Pledge: At the October regular meeting, the Town Council authorized Mayor Susie Houston to take the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge Challenge. The Town is currently laying the groundwork to launch this event to encourage our residents to plant monarch gardens on their properties.

Library Improvements: If you’ve driven by the Public Library, you will see crews making improvements. They are installing an irrigation system, and once they complete this system, they will be doing the sodding on the Library grounds.

On behalf of the Town Council and the Staff, we truly appreciate your interest in your community.

Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions. I can be contacted at 943-1793 or at cm@lvtexas.us.

Serving you, I remain

Rolando Vela

City Manager

—————

Friends of the Library Board Meetings

The Friends of the Library, which is a non-profit organization committed to raising funds for the library, meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 10am at the meeting room of the public library. The public is invited to these meetings.

November 1 Special Town Council Meeting

Due to the national election being held the same day the Town Council regularly meets, the Town Council at the October meeting moved up this meeting to Tuesday, November 1 at 6pm. The public is invited to this meeting.

SPI Golf Club’s First Annual Haunted Cart Barn

The SPI Golf Club wants to extend an invitation to residents to bring their children to the First Annual Haunted Cart Barn that will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 6 to 8pm at 1 Golf (Haunted) House.

Candy galore ‘N more

Prizes for best costumes

Free admission

Children under 12, please

Drop by this Haunted House.

Friends of the Library’s Halloween Book Sale

The Friends of the Library is hosting a Halloween Book Sale on October 31 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at the public library. Goodies – and a free book – will be given to kiddos that show up. We encourage the public to bring their children to this event and to get involved with this non-profit organization.

Halloween Night

As the children (and the parents) are preparing to go trick and treating on Halloween, we want to assure the community that our police officers will be out on full force that evening. Officers will be on bike patrol, on the Hummer and on the Polaris, handing out candies. One of our officers, in fact, will be dressing up as Batman that evening.

Below are some Halloween safety tips:

Walk Safely

Cross the street at corners.

Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs.

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.

Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Popular trick-or-treating hours are5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. so be especially alert for kids during those hours.

Upcoming Meetings and Community Events

Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm: SPI Golf Club’s First Annual Haunted Cart Barn

Monday, October 31 from 5:30pm to 7:00pm: Friends of the Library Book Sale

Tuesday, November 1 at 6pm: Special Town Council Meeting

Tuesday, November 8: National Election Day

Friday, November 11 at 5:30pm: Veterans Day Ceremony

Saturday, November 12 from 6pm to 10pm: Laguna Vista Live: Music by the Bay

Thursday, November 24: Town Offices Closed in observance of Thanksgiving

Friday, November 25: Town Offices Closed in observance of Thanksgiving

Thursday, December 1 at 6pm: The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Tuesday, December 13 at 6pm: Regular Town Council Meeting

Friday, December 23: Closed in observance of Christmas

Monday, December 26: Closed in observance of Christmas

Monday, January 1: Closed in observance of the New Year

