Drug shipment thwarted

Special to the PRESS

Texas Game Wardens, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security, helped intercept a drug shipment along a popular stretch of surf on South Padre Island early Thursday morning, seizing 730 pounds of marijuana and arresting six individuals on drug trafficking charges.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, game wardens assigned to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Marine Tactical Operations Group received notification that a vessel was traveling northbound from Mexico and made landfall on South Padre Island. The team immediately responded to the call and located a vehicle parked in the surf near the hotel district of South Padre Island.

