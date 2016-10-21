District receives $120,000 grant

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD) was recently awarded a $120,399 grant for their pre-kindergarten program. The grant was one of several topics discussed at Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the board of trustees.

“We were awarded in June 15, 2016,” said Ana Holland, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “This year’s money came in on Sept. 31,” she said, speaking of how the District received the grant in two disbursements from the State.

“The idea is that they want you to improve the education of our pre-K students by working with our curriculum, working with a kindergarten assessment that can be progress monitored so that you can take the information and bring it to parents so that you can work together towards improving the education of our pre-kindergarten students so that they will be better prepared for kindergarten,” she said.

