Swimmer goes missing on Island

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A body found on Boca Chica Beach may be that of a swimmer who went missing on South Padre Island on Saturday, officials say.

Mohammed Alsubaie, 22, of Saudi Arabia was reported missing by friends who had been swimming with him in the waters just off the Bridgeport Condominiums on the 300 block of Padre Boulevard, according to a statement released by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The report triggered a search by sea and air. “Coast Guard Station South Padre Island sent a response boat crew to search for the man and Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew,” the statement reads.

