Splash BOGO incentive pays off

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

This year’s Fall Splash Party on SPI, happening as it did on the same weekend as Walk for Women and Sandcastle Days, benefitted from the overlapping festivities. Attendees not only enjoyed the many Splash activities occurring around the Island, they also took advantage of the other scheduled events, with some participating in Sunday’s Walk for Women as well as touring the sand sculpture art on display at Clayton’s Beach Bar.

To boost attendance, event organizer Paul Magee, of Global Groove Entertainment, employed some savvy sales strategy to this year’s Splash, selling ‘BOGO’ passes — Buy 1 Get 1 Free— for the 4-day VIP package. “We sold more VIP’s this year than the last 3 years combined,” Magee said.

